Testing only device sizes is not enough. Your users configure their browsers at many different sizes, on desktop but also on mobile and tablet.

Unlike Chrome, Firefox and other "normal" browsers, Polypane understands responsive design. It shows your site in different screen sizes at the same time, whether that's device sizes, freeform sizes or your CSS media queries. Get the complete overview without endlessly resizing your browser.

More than just responsive design

Polypane includes social media previews, accessibility testing, broken link checking, contrast checkers, color blindness simulators and many other features to help you build the best websites and web apps.