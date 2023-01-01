Browser sizes for responsive design: device sizes are not enough

This is your device browser size wall.

If you only test device sizes you miss all the inbetween sizes your real visitors use. Sign in with Google and see the viewports your visitors have used in the past 30 days June 2023.
This web app runs entirely in your browser and no data is shared with Polypane.
380×550px
102 visits
360×560px
54 visits
320×570px
59 visits
1260×580px
87 visits
1260×610px
93 visits
1350×630px
339 visits
380×640px
263 visits
1350×640px
79 visits
1350×660px
327 visits
390×660px
110 visits
1350×670px
60 visits
390×670px
51 visits
1520×720px
342 visits
410×720px
211 visits
1540×720px
57 visits
390×730px
65 visits
1440×730px
58 visits
410×730px
53 visits
1520×750px
259 visits
1520×760px
83 visits
1440×760px
60 visits
410×760px
55 visits
500×770px
57 visits
410×780px
58 visits
1440×790px
71 visits
1440×800px
66 visits
1280×800px
65 visits
1440×820px
88 visits
1900×880px
68 visits
1900×910px
70 visits
1900×940px
625 visits
1920×940px
117 visits
1900×970px
361 visits

Create your own browser size wall

Create a Polypane workspace based on Google Analytics v3 data from June 2023:

Create Browser size wall


Use Polypane to design, develop and test for all those viewports.

Testing only device sizes is not enough. Your users configure their browsers at many different sizes, on desktop but also on mobile and tablet.

Unlike Chrome, Firefox and other "normal" browsers, Polypane understands responsive design. It shows your site in different screen sizes at the same time, whether that's device sizes, freeform sizes or your CSS media queries. Get the complete overview without endlessly resizing your browser.

More than just responsive design

Polypane includes social media previews, accessibility testing, broken link checking, contrast checkers, color blindness simulators and many other features to help you build the best websites and web apps.

Polypane has a free 14 day trial. Try it today!

Available for Mac, Windows and Linux.

Build your next project with Polypane

  • Use all features on all plans
  • On Mac, Window and Linux
  • 14-day free trial – no credit card needed
Try for free
Polypane screenshot