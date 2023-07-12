Testimonials

Using Polypane is an absolute game changer whenever you’re designing elements for multiple channels. It just completely changes the way you think about making things. Mobile first? Pfft, how about “everything at the same time”.

I’ll be honest, it’s a bit of a step to make it your default dev browser but once you’ve got it set up and start using it you don’t even realise the time you’re saving. It’s just “oh - I don’t need to test this in a mobile device, coz I already did that when I was making it”.

The devtools are also a total joy. Maybe it’s partly because you’re already committed to a large screen to get the most out of Polypane, but the stuff you need is VISIBLE without endlessly faffing about with the devtools panel. It’s also much quicker using tools like React devtools in Polypane.

I keep finding stuff which just tickles me - I like the Meta pane because it reminds me to fill that stuff in for my own app, as for what it provides me for others. The built in accessibility checker is one of the best I’ve used BTW - the way you’ve broken that down into Outline/Accessibility/source is really good, and being able to see accessibility issue in the context of different device as the same time is something you don’t realise you need until you use it.