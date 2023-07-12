Resources and Tools

Responsive Design Glossary Feeling out of your depth when it comes to the terms and jargon used? We wrote a plain-english guide to many of the terms you'll come across when learning about responsive design.

View your screen size wall Connect your Google Analytics and this page shows all the screen sizes your actual users have used in the past 30 days.

Create screen size wall workspace Create a Polypane workspace with the most used browser sizes based on your Google Analytics data from the past 30 days.

Color contrast calculator and suggestions Calculate the contrast for any pair of colors to make sure they have enough contrast, and get suggestions for better color pairs.

CSS Specificity calculator Learning about CSS selector, or wondering why a certain CSS selector is used above another? Use our CSS Specificity calculator to quickly find out what's going on.

The complete guide to CSS Media queries Media queries are what make modern responsive design possible. Here's everything you need to know to use them effectively in your projects.

CSS breakpoints used by popular CSS frameworks Which breakpoints are used by each CSS framework? We listed them all so you can easily compare.

Beautiful CSS 3D Transforms CSS 3D transforms create depth and visually interesting elements on your page using perspective. Copy over the examples and make them your own!