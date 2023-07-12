Resources and Tools
Polypane is all about improving the workflow for developers and designers. We do that with an excellent developer browser that works on all platforms, but also with free online resources and tools.
Responsive Design Glossary
Feeling out of your depth when it comes to the terms and jargon used? We wrote a plain-english guide to many of the terms you'll come across when learning about responsive design.
View your screen size wall
Connect your Google Analytics and this page shows all the screen sizes your actual users have used in the past 30 days.
Create screen size wall workspace
Create a Polypane workspace with the most used browser sizes based on your Google Analytics data from the past 30 days.
Color contrast calculator and suggestions
Calculate the contrast for any pair of colors to make sure they have enough contrast, and get suggestions for better color pairs.
CSS Specificity calculator
Learning about CSS selector, or wondering why a certain CSS selector is used above another? Use our CSS Specificity calculator to quickly find out what's going on.
The complete guide to CSS Media queries
Media queries are what make modern responsive design possible. Here's everything you need to know to use them effectively in your projects.
CSS breakpoints used by popular CSS frameworks
Which breakpoints are used by each CSS framework? We listed them all so you can easily compare.
Beautiful CSS 3D Transforms
CSS 3D transforms create depth and visually interesting elements on your page using perspective. Copy over the examples and make them your own!
Our blog
We frequently write articles on our blog about Responsive design techniques, methods and tips and other deep dives in web technologies.