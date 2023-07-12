The alternatives to Polypane
Polypane replaces a bunch of devices and services. See how Polypane compares to common responsive design testing methods and services.
Polypane is a desktop browser for people that make websites. It runs on your computer and emulates your site running on multiple devices. You can inspect, edit and audit your site live. It includes hundreds of tools to help improve your site.
- Flat fee
- Always up to date
- Test multiple devices simultaneously
- Emulated, fast devices
- 95% accurate rendering
- Limited to devices offered
- Test one device at a time
- Slow
- Just emulation
- 100% accurate rendering
- No limit to emulated devices
- Test multiple devices simultaneously
- Local, as fast as your computer
- Emulation, Live editing and inspection
- Single rendering engine
- Gets real expensive, real fast
- Still only test them one-by-one
- Need to keep them all up-to-date
- Actual devices
- Use them for other things
- Works everywhere
- Catch issues before your customer
- No wasted time
- Quick development (always)
- Hundreds of features (Docs)
- Works on my machine
- Your customers are your QA
- So much wasted time
- Quick development (initially, anyway)
- YOLO
Need help convincing your employer?
Ask your employer to get a subscription for you.
Most employers are happy to pay for tooling. Use our example letter to ask your manager for a Polypane subscription.
Your time is valuable.
Find out how many hours you can expect to save.Calculate your time saved
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed