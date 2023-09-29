Experimental Chromium Web Platform Features

Clipboard Supported Types ClipboardSupportedTypes chromestatus.com Currently during async clipboard write operation, there is no way for the web authors to detect if a particular mime type is supported by the UAs or not before attempting to actually write the formats to the clipboard. This not only affects developer ergonomics as now web authors have to attempt to write to the clipboard first in order to find out whether write failed due to a particular mime type not supported by the UAs (or sometimes add version checks that are unreliable at best), but also leads to unnecessary cost in terms of CPU cycles, COGS etc in order to produce an expensive web custom format which may not be supported by a particular browser.

Clipboard Well Formed Html Sanitization Write ClipboardWellFormedHtmlSanitizationWrite chromestatus.com Using DataTransfer object’s setData and async clipboard write method, there are interop differences in how the HTML content is sanitized and written to the clipboard. The Async clipboard writer API uses sanitizers to strip out content such as `<head>`, `<meta>`, `<style>`, `<script>` tags from the HTML and inline styles into the markup. In this proposal, writing to the clipboard for `text/html` MIME type using the navigator.clipboard.write() API will write a higher fidelity sanitized, well-formed HTML markup instead of a more strictly sanitized HTML fragment. It will also preserve the tags such as `<meta>`, `<style>`, `<head>` etc that were stripped out by the fragment parser. Roundtripping of HTML content using the async clipboard API within the web doesn’t change as the async clipboard read() method still produces a sanitized HTML fragment.

Css Field Sizing CssFieldSizing chromestatus.com By 'field-sizing' property, web authors can disable fixed default sizes of form controls, and make their size depend on their content. It's very easy to provide automatically-growing text fields.

Fetch Later API FetchLaterAPI chromestatus.com fetchLater() is a JavaScript API to request a deferred fetch. Once called, the request is queued by the browser, and will be invoked in one of the following scenarios: • The document is destroyed. • After a certain time. The API returns a FetchLaterResult that contains a boolean field "activated" that may be updated to tell whether the deferred request has been sent out or not. On successful sending, the whole response will be ignored by browser, including body and headers. Nothing at all should be processed or updated, as the page may have already be gone. Note that from the point of view of the API user, the exact send time is unknown.

Media Session Enter Picture In Picture MediaSessionEnterPictureInPicture chromestatus.com Adds an 'enterpictureinpicture' action to the Media Session API. Websites can register an action handler which can be used to open a Picture-in-Picture or Document Picture-in-Picture window.

Web Codecs Content Hint WebCodecsContentHint chromestatus.com Adding a contentHint field to VideoEncoderConfig Content hint takes values that are already used for MediaStreamTrack: "motion", "text", "detail". This gives web developers a way to communicate to VideoEncoder the expected type video frames they intend to encode. Explainer: https://gist.github.com/Djuffin/c3742404b7c53ada227849c8b2b76b4c