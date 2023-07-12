Get our newsletter
This version patches a security issue in Chromium.
A fully featured browser in the browse panel, performance improvements across the board, search support, updates to the Elements Panel and Chromium 116.
Container queries in the Polypane Elements panel, color pickers now show contrast lines, the ability to force pseudo states like hover or focus on elements, a new @layer tree overview, new devices and better handling of forms and URLs across panes.
