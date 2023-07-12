Integrations

Skip to contentSkip to footer

Website Builders

Previewing from these website builders automatically opens the pane sizes you've designed for, and updates the existing tabs in-place.

Tumult Hype

Preview your Interactive web content and animations at the breakpoints you specified.

Tumult Whisk

Preview your pages in multiple panes and reload when files change.

IDEs

Automatically open Polypane when you start your development server, update the existing panes in-place and debug remotely from your IDE.

JetBrains WebStorm

Live reloading and Javascript debugging.

Bug reporting tools

Send bug reports directly from Polypane to speed up your QA using the integrated bug reporting tools directly in Polypane's panes.

Toybox Systems

Screenshot parts of your page and send it to Toybox systems.

Marker.io

Screenshot parts of your page and send it to your favorite bug tracker.

Hand-off tools

The Polypane Browse panel LEts you have all your favorite Hand-off tools open. Keep your design and specs visible while you're implementing your designs at lightspeed.

Browser extensions

Install your favorite browser extensions, like Visbug, 1Password and more. They work just like you expect, across all your panes and the browse panel.

MetaMask
VisBug
1Password
Grammarly
Simple Translate
Linguix
LastPass
SnapFont
Mate Translate
Lorem Ipsum Generator

And more…

Devtools extensions

Polypane works with many devtools extensions. We have built-in support for the ones listed below, but you can install any listed in the Chrome extension store.

Alpinejs Devtools
Angular devtools
Apollo Client Developer Tools
Backbone Debugger
CSS Stacking Context
DOM treemap
Ember Inspector
WAVE Evaluation Tool
MobX Developers Tools
Preact DevTools
React Developer Tools
Redux DevTools
Svelte Developer Tools
Vue.js devtools
XState DevTools

… and more. Learn more about Browser extensions in Polypane

Browsers

No matter what your regular "browsing" browser is, The Polypane Browser extension lets you open the current URL in Polypane with a single click.

Missing an integration?

Let us know which integrations you'd like to see! Reach out to us.

