Use with your favorite tools
Speed up your workflow with tools and services you already use and love.
Website Builders
Previewing from these website builders automatically opens the pane sizes you've designed for, and updates the existing tabs in-place.
Preview your Interactive web content and animations at the breakpoints you specified.Learn more
Preview your pages in multiple panes and reload when files change.Learn more
IDEs
Automatically open Polypane when you start your development server, update the existing panes in-place and debug remotely from your IDE.
Bug reporting tools
Send bug reports directly from Polypane to speed up your QA using the integrated bug reporting tools directly in Polypane's panes.
Screenshot parts of your page and send it to Toybox systems.Learn more
Screenshot parts of your page and send it to your favorite bug tracker.Learn more
Hand-off tools
The Polypane Browse panel LEts you have all your favorite Hand-off tools open. Keep your design and specs visible while you're implementing your designs at lightspeed.
Browser extensions
Install your favorite browser extensions, like Visbug, 1Password and more. They work just like you expect, across all your panes and the browse panel.
And more…
Devtools extensions
Polypane works with many devtools extensions. We have built-in support for the ones listed below, but you can install any listed in the Chrome extension store.
… and more. Learn more about Browser extensions in Polypane
Browsers
No matter what your regular "browsing" browser is, The Polypane Browser extension lets you open the current URL in Polypane with a single click.
Missing an integration?
Let us know which integrations you'd like to see! Reach out to us.
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed