The complete guide to CSS media queries

23 min read. Posted on October 26, 2023

Media queries are what make modern responsive design possible. With them you can set different styling based on things like a users screen size, device capabilities or user preferences. But how do they work, which ones…

Where to put text so it doesn't overlap in the new X (Twitter) preview (2023)

2 min read. Posted on October 9, 2023

X (Twitter) recently updated their link previews to hide both the title and description, and overlaying the domain on top of the image. While this isn't great when it comes to accessibility, discoverability and the…

Using the Intl segmenter API

3 min read. Posted on October 3, 2023

The Intl API in browsers has a ton of functionality around editing and formatting of text and numbers. While filling in the State of HTML survey I came across one feature I hadn't seen before: the segmenter API…

Announcing Polypane Cloud: Accessibility testing for entire sites

3 min read. Posted on September 28, 2023

Today we're announcing Polypane Cloud . A new product that allows you to test the accessibility of an entire site in one go, based on all the tests and checks we've developed for Polypane in the last couple of years. It…

Polypane 15: Fully featured browser in the browse panel, performance improvements, Chromium 116 and more

8 min read. Posted on September 11, 2023

In Polypane 15 we rebuilt the browse panel so that it's now a fully featured browser with tabs, pinned tabs, search and autocomplete. We also improved performance throughout the app, added new features to the elements…

CSS breakpoints used by popular CSS frameworks

1 min read. Posted on August 17, 2023

When using a CSS framework it often doesn't matter what devices people use. These frameworks come with their own set of CSS breakpoints with components that work well with those breakpoints. Instead of configuring…

Offset parent and stacking context: positioning elements in all three dimensions

5 min read. Posted on August 16, 2023

They are fundamental CSS concepts you use every single day whether you know it or not: the offset parent and stacking context . In this article we'll explore how you can use them to position elements in all three…

Polypane 14.1: Container query support, forced element state and contrast lines in color pickers

7 min read. Posted on July 12, 2023

Container queries in the Polypane Elements panel, color pickers now show contrast lines, the ability to force pseudo states like hover or focus on elements, a new Cascade layer tree overview, new devices and better…

Polypane 14

11 min read. Posted on June 7, 2023

Polypane 14 is here! In this release we added support for testing with multiple sessions, a new Elements Debug panel to quickly help you debug issues, an updated UI, new screenshot options, performance and UI…

ColorContrast.App: a new place for our color contrast checker

2 min read. Posted on April 13, 2023

We first released our color contrast checker three years ago. At the time it was one of the first ones that gave suggestions , based on the needs I had while working on an open-source corona tracking app. Later on the…

Polypane 13.1

9 min read. Posted on April 12, 2023

Polypane 13.1 is here! In this release we retooled our build system from webpack to Vite, which has improved the startup time and UI performance of Polypane by about 20%. 13.1 also adds network requests to the Console…

Polypane on PodRocket

1 min read. Posted on April 5, 2023

On April 5th Kilian was a guest on the PodRocket podcast . Together with Paul Mikulskis we chatted about Polypane, developer experience, and more! Listen to it here Thanks PodRocket for having me on!

