Firstversionist B.V. (Registered at KvK 74263404), ("us", "we", "our" or "Firstversionist"), grants you access to https://polypane.app, ("the Website"). We retains the rights to change or remove contents at any point without notice.

Limited liability

We makes every effort to keep the contents on the Website up to date and/or supplement the content as often as possible. Despite this care and attention it is possible that content is incomplete and/or incorrect.

The materials of the Website are offered without any form of guarantee or claim to correctness. These materials may change at any time without prior notice from us. In particular, all prices on the Website are subject to typing and programming errors. No liability is accepted for the consequences of such errors. No agreement is concluded based on such errors.

The Website may contain links to other sites that are not operated by us. If you click on a third party link, you will be directed to that third party's site. We strongly advise you to review the Privacy Policy of every site you visit. We have no control over and assume no responsibility for the content, privacy policies or practices of any third party sites or services. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before Firstversionist has the opportunity to remove any offending links.

Copyright

All intellectual property rights concerning the content of the Website belong to Firstversionist. Copying, distribution and other use of these materials is not permitted without written permission from Firstversionist, except and only to the extend otherwise provided in regulations of mandatory law, unless specifically stated otherwise.

Consent

By using our website, you hereby consent to this disclaimer and agree to its terms.

Update

This disclaimer may change from time to time.

If you require any more information or have any questions about Firstversionists disclaimer, please contact us by email at contact@firstversionist.com