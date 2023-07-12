Create Polypane Workspace
Create a Polypane workspace with the most used browser sizes based on your Google Analytics v3 data from the past 30 days June 2023.
GA3 is deprecated Unfortunately, Google Analytics v4 doesn't track browser sizes without a custom tracking script. Let us know if you want Polypane to provide a script, or if there are other analytics tools we should support.
This web app runs entirely in your browser and no data is shared with Polypane.
The best sizes to test on
are the sizes your visitors use the most.
Create a Polypane workspace from your website's most popular browser sizes for June 2023, based on Google Analytics v3.
- Sign in with Google
- Select your Google Analytics v3 property
- Choose how many panes you want in your workspace
- Open it directly into Polypane or download your workspace and share it with your team!
