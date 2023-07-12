Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

Like using DevTools with cheats enabled.

Build better websites in less time with a stand-alone browser that makes your site more responsive, more accessible and more performant. Save hours on each project, love every minute of it.

You're in great company

Talented developers from these companies use Polypane.

Circle
For ambitious web developers and designers

All the tools you need to Build, Debug and Test sites

Powerful dev tools, multiple synced viewports, full-height screenshots, over two dozen debug tools, device and media query emulation, built-in live-reloading and more.

Responsive design

Mobile screens to 5K monitors, see all viewports in one overview.

Accessibility

Over 80 accessibility tests, 19 different simulators and 20+ debug tools.

Side by side views

Dark and light, reduced motion, screen and print. No more manual switching!