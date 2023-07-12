Social media previews right inside your browser

The Polypane Meta panel shows how your site will look on 9 social media sites. It matches the exact sizes, colors & fonts, so you won't get any surprises when your links get shared.

Twitter Facebook Slack Linkedin Discord Google Telegram Bluesky Mastodon

Don't make checking your social media previews an afterthought

Pixel perfect We sweat the details to make sure your social media previews look exactly like they will on the social media site. We match the exact sizes, colors & fonts. They're the most accurate social media previews you'll find.

Light and dark mode We match the light and dark mode of each social media site. Switch between them and check that your image looks good in light and dark mode.

Always up to date Each release we check the social media sites for updates so you always get the most accurate preview there is.

Bluesky preview New Are you on Bluesky? We've got you covered with our new Bluesky preview. ps. follow us, we'll follow you back!

Debugging built-in Are things not rendering the way you expect? Our meta tag overview shows you exactly what your site is sending to each social media site and warns you about any issues.

