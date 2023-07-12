Test your social media previews before they're published.
Never again miss typos and og images after you've already shared your links on social media with pixel-perfect previews for 9 social media sites.
Social media previews right inside your browser
The Polypane Meta panel shows how your site will look on 9 social media sites. It matches the exact sizes, colors & fonts, so you won't get any surprises when your links get shared.
Don't make checking your social media previews an afterthought
Pixel perfect
We sweat the details to make sure your social media previews look exactly like they will on the social media site. We match the exact sizes, colors & fonts.
They're the most accurate social media previews you'll find.
Light and dark mode
We match the light and dark mode of each social media site. Switch between them and check that your image looks good in light and dark mode.
Always up to date
Each release we check the social media sites for updates so you always get the most accurate preview there is.
Bluesky preview New
Are you on Bluesky? We've got you covered with our new Bluesky preview.
ps. follow us, we'll follow you back!
Debugging built-in
Are things not rendering the way you expect? Our meta tag overview shows you exactly what your site is sending to each social media site and warns you about any issues.
Want to learn more?
Check out the documentation of our Meta panel to find all the other things we also check, like Robots.txt, webmanifest, icons and more.The Polypane Meta Panel
