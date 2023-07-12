Skip to contentSkip to footer

CSS Selector Specificity

Calculate the specificity of selectors all the way up to CSS Selectors level 4

What is CSS selector specificity?

If an element is targeted by multiple selectors, browser use the specificity of the selector to determine which styling to apply. Each selector has a specificity that is determined by what you use in that selector: elements, ID's, classes etc. This specificity is split up in different levels.

A single value in a higher level is more important than all levels below it. For example, you can have a 1000 class names, and a selector with a single ID would still be more specific.

Gotcha's when dealing with CSS selector specificity issues

  • The universal selector * has no specificity.
  • properties with !important are applied even if the selector is less specific.
  • …Except for the properties with !important in same or a higher specificity selectors later in your CSS.
  • …Except for the style="" attribute on an element.
  • If you use a pseudo class like :not() or :is(), the selector inside it with the highest specificity determines the specificity.
  • Anything in a :where() has no specificity.
  • For :nth-child(), :nth-last-child(), :host() and :host-context() pseudo-classes the specificity is the combination of the pseudo-class itself (0,1,0) plus the most specific of the selectors in them.
  • For the ::slotted() pseudo-element the specificity is the combination of the pseudo-element itself (0,0,1) plus the specificity of the selector inside it.
  • Child or sibling selectors (>, ~, +) add no specificity.

