Usually it's your bank or PayPal issuing the decline, for a number of different reasons like insufficient funds, they think the transaction is fraudulent, you typed the wrong CCV or, in the case of PayPal, that will fail if you don't have a bank account or credit card associated with your account. Unfortunately, banks/PayPal rarely send along the real reason for declining a transaction and if it's none of the above, the only recourse is to contact your bank to figure out what the problem is.