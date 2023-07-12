Pricing
Free trial
Use for free for 14 days
0
Billed at 0/year
- Full access to the app
- No credit card needed
- Use all features
- Alone or with your team
- Onboarding chat support
- On Win, Mac and Linux
Individual
Perfect for freelancers, solo devs or personal projects.
/ month
Billed at /year
- Single user
- Use on 3 computers
- All features
- Frequent updates
- Email support
Business
Use Polypane with your entire team.
/ month
Billed at /year
- Entire team (10 users included)
- Use on 3 computers per user
- All features
- Frequent updates
- Email & Live chat support
- Priority feature requests
- Manage user access
- Centralized billing
Enterprise
For large companies with multiple teams.
Starts at
/ month
Billed yearly.
- Starts at 20+ users
- Use on 3 computers per user
- All features
- Frequent updates
- Email & Live chat support
- Priority feature requests
- Manage user access
- Custom billing options
- Single sign-on
- Training & onboarding
Free for students via the GitHub Student Developer Pack. Learn more.
This thing is FAST and the synchronized scrolling works amazingly. Prepare to be impressed.
Polypane helped me see a spacing issue between two breakpoints that I wasn’t aware of. Love it 💯
I've started playing around with Polypane and 🤯. It has awesome debugging tools, I'm really impressed.
Frequently Asked Questions
We think your development tools should be available where you work, without them forcing you to register/unregister them constantly. Polypane includes three devices so you can run it across Mac, Windows and Linux devices without any hassle.