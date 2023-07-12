Skip to contentSkip to footer

Test scenarios everywhere

From mobile screens to 5K monitors, Polypane syncs everything. Run your scenario's synced across all devices.

Find issues at speed

Accessibility issues, page structure, contrast issues, missing meta info. Easy to find and report.

Side by side

Don't change your entire OS to test a site. Toggle media features like dark mode directly in Polypane.

Let's address the elephant in the room. An app can't replace your entire device lab.

You still have to test real devices.

Some things can't be emulated. Rendering engines are unique.

You just need much less devices!

Test viewports on Polypane, then use a few iOS and Android devices to test the rendering engine.

Imagine how much time you'll save not having to test each device one, by one, by one, by one, by one.

Then imagine how much money you'll save if you don't have to buy new devices every year.

Multiple panes

Test on the viewports you need.

Don't test websites screen-by-screen and device-by-device. Get all your viewports in one overview, no browser resizing needed.

Synced interactions

And they're all in sync.

Scrolling, clicking, touch, typing and even hovers are synced across all viewports.

Don't test viewports or devices one-by-one, check them all at once.

Accessibility panel

Automated accessibility test

Over 80 different A11y tests. WCAG 2.1 and actionable feedback included.

Outline panel

Your page structure visualized

Find broken links, incorrect header orders, Focus order issues, missing accessible names and more.

Meta panel

Stop looking through devtools for your meta data.

All your meta data in a single overview so you can quickly spot issues. Highlights missing values, duplicates, too long and too short content.

Meta panel

Pixel perfect on Social Media

TwitterFacebookSlackLinkedinDiscordGoogleTelegramBlueskyMastodon

Pixel-perfect previews of social media sharing cards, for Twitter, Facebook, Slack, LinkedIn, Discord, Telegram, Bluesky and Google Search. In dark and light mode.

Deep dive into our social media previews

Emulation

Dark mode, reduced motion & reduced data testing

Toggle Dark mode, reduced motion and reduced data for any pane with a single click and test it side-by-side with the regular site. No need to change your entire OS.

Debug tools

Test your color contrast automatically

Find all elements that don't have enough contrast using the real text and background colors. We'll suggest improved colors too!

Debug tools

Simulate color blindness

Simulate 8 different types of color blindness directly in Polypane, side by side.

Debug tools

Simulate visual impairments

Polypane simulates Far-sightedness, glaucoma and cataracts but also dyslexia, bright sunlight and night mode. Easily accessible through the debug tools.

Debug tools

Reachability

Check your mobile designs on how easy elements are to reach single-handedly. Comes in righty and lefty versions.

Layout debugging

Horizontal overflow detection

Turn layout debugging on and Polypane highlights all elements causing a horizontal overflow, no messing around in the devtools needed.

Element inspector

A11y info at your fingertips

Whether in the element inspector or in the node selection tooltip, Polypane will show you the a11y info for each element, like contrast, accessible name, role and warnings for missing attributes.

