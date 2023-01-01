Dear manager,

I've been trying out Polypane. It's a developer tool and I believe it can help me create sites that are of higher quality as well as save a bunch of time.

Currently, they have a Black Friday deal that means we can save 30% on a subscription (more if we get a license for the entire team!) It's less than 80 dollar per year and it already saved me at least an hour while I used it, so I'm confident this is a good investment.

It really helps me build better websites. Many popular companies are already using it, and it's getting very high reviews.

You can get me a subscription by going here: https://polypane.app/black-friday/ and filling in my e-mail (you can set finance as the billing email to keep everything easy!)

Thanks!

- developer