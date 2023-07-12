Brand guidelines

The following guidelines will help you use our brand and assets, including our logo, content and trademarks. Contact us for any questions regarding the use of our brand and assets not covered by these guidelines.

Polypane

The Polypane trademark is a combination of the Polypane icon and the word Polypane. Do not modify the trademarks or use them in a confusing way, including suggesting sponsorship or endorsement by Polypane, or in a way that confuses Polypane with another brand (including your own).

The logo can be used on light and dark surfaces. On light surfaces, the text contains a gradient.

On dark surfaces the text may be changed to white to improve readability.

The icon, along with other properties like proportions, distances, colors, elements, typefaces and visual effects should never be changed.

Icon

The Polypane icon can be used to refer to the application itself. Whenever referencing Polypane the company use the logo instead.

The icon, and the icons below, should not be altered in any way, including its proportions, colors, elements or visual effects.

Monochrome icon

The monochrome icon can be used in places where many colors are undesirable, for example in stylised lists or in duotone contexts. The monochrome icon should only be used to refer to the application itself.

macOS Icon

The macOS icon is adapted to fit in with the macOS design language. It is used in the macOS dock and in the macOS menu bar. The macOS icon can be used to refer to the macOS application only.

Polypane Symbol

The Polypane symbol can be used in places where the full logo or icons are too detailed, for example in UIs. The symbol should only be used to refer to the application.

The polypane symbol should be used in white, black, grey or, when using a color, #007aa3 . The symbol should not be altered in any way, including proportions, colors, elements or visual effects.

The maximum size where the symbol can be used is 20 by 20 pixels. Beyond that, switch over to the icon.

Polypane spelling

The correct way to spell Polypane is "Polypane". The following are incorrect:

polypane

PolyPane

Poly pane

Polyplane

Poly plane

When referring to the application itself, for example in a sentence, use "Polypane", "Polypane app" or "Polypane browser". When referring to the company, use "Polypane".

When using the application name in installation instructions, for example for terminal commands, use polypane without capitalization.

General Information

By using the Polypane trademark you agree to the guidelines as well as our terms of service. Polypane reserves the right to modify or change the permission in these guidelines at any time. For further information about use of the Polypane name and trademarks, please contact support.

Usage

You may use the Polypane marks for the following:

describe the product and company

describe compatibility or integration with Polypane

describe truthfully that you are a customer and are using Polypane

All other uses of the Polypane marks require explicit written permission from Polypane. Please contact support for more information.

Misuse

The following are (non-exhaustive) examples of misuse of the Polypane trademark: