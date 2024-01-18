If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

Polypane 17.1 is primarily a bugfix and security release, but contains a few new features and newly supported browser extensions, as well as an updated Chromium.

What's Polypane? Polypane is the web browser for ambitious web developers. It's a stand-alone browser that shows sites in multiple fully synced panes and helps you make your site more responsive, more accessible and faster.

New Social media designs

Twitter/X updated their card design to show the title overlaid on the image and the domain below it, and Mastodon is now more lenient in the OG images it accepts. Both are now supported in Polypane.

New browser extensions

Polypane now supports the Bitwarden password manager and the User Javascript and CSS extension.

We've added support for the chrome.tabs.getSelected API, as well as improved the way window.open works from inside extension popups. This means that more extensions will work in Polypane.

Chromium security fixes

Polypane 17.1 contains fixes for 5 security issues and now runs Chromium 120.0.6099.216. We recommend updating as soon as possible.

Performance improvements

Hover/Blur styles

For pages with lots of JavaScript, sometimes the synced hover style would get "stuck" and not update anymore. We've improved our syncing algorithm so that no longer happens, and this has also improved the performance of the syncing.

Polypane now uses a different method to parse the accessible name of links and headings on a page, which is two orders of magnitude faster than the previous implementation. This makes the Outline panel faster but should also noticably improve performance.

If you notice any issues with the accessible naming of links or headings in the outline panel, please let us know.

Polypane 17.1 Changelog

