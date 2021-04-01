Polypane 5.1: Web components support

If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

Polypane 5.1 introduces support for web components across the application, many improvements to the Outline panel and Contrast checker. There an updates to the Chromium version, Google fonts list and accessibility ruleset.

Web component support

Polypane now has support for web components throughout the application: you can reach into them with the element inspector, inspect and edit them in the Elements panel and all the outline panel lists like headings, links and focus order support web components too.

Because web components are basically engineered to be as isolated from the rest of the page this was quite a lot of work, but it's an important part of the modern web.

Video showing the elements panel inspecting and editing inside web components

As mentioned, all overviews now support web components, so you might see a different list compared to Polypane 5 if you use web components.

The outline panel Heading overview has additional warnings for a missing h1 element and empty, hidden or presentational headings are badged for context.

The Links checker now supports links that are missing a protocol (starting a link with // uses the same protocol as the current page) or contain ./ somewhere in the url.

The contrast checker debug tool has been updated to provide less false positives (where the calculated contrast ratio shows as 1) and labels now stick to elements if they're fixed or sticky.

New performance options and notification

Polypane now warns you if your site has an excessive amount of CSS. We defined that at 10.000 unique rule sets (a rule set is a css selector and all its properties together). At 10K unique rule sets/selectors, Polypane has to do a lot of work in parsing all the CSS to provide the features we do. In the future we might disable certain features in Polypane to keep everything performant.

The performance options now have a clear all button to quickly reset all options, and a "keep in first pane" option so you can disable resource intensive features across panes but keep them visible in one of them.

Get Polypane 5.1

Polypane updates automatically on both Mac and Windows. Linux users need to download the new version from the download page.

Don't have Polypane yet? There is a free 14 day trial available. Get it here.

