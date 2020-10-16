Polypane demo with Shawn @swyx Wang

Last Tuesday together with Shawn @swyx Wang we held a livestream to give a tour of Polypane. We used Shawn's website to go through most of the features Polypane has to offer and shared thoughts on modern web development and browsers. Watch the entire live stream here:
Polypane demo with Shawn @swyx Wang1 min read. Posted on October 16, 2020.
