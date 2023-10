On December the 30th Kilian was a guest on the Syntax.fm Supper Club to talk about Polypane. Wes, Scott and Kilian spoke about Kilians background, how he came up with Polypane, how it's built and how different features in the app work.

To read the show notes, go to Supper Club × Polypane with Kilian Valkhof!

Thanks Wes and Scott for having me on!