I've built close to 200 websites over the past decade, while continuously creating tools and libraries to improve my workflow. Polypane started as a prototype after getting frustrated that I always had to resize my browser. When I started using the prototype, I was shocked. I was instantly 60% faster compared to just using Chrome.

And it's not just me. People keep telling me how much more efficient they are with Polypane. 2 times, 3 times, some even 5 times as efficient!

That's why I continue to develop Polypane. To help devs and designers create the best web experiences they can, through a browser that puts them first. Give it a try!

— Kilian Valkhof