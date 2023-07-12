Skip to contentSkip to footer

Webstorm

Remote debugging in Polypane from JetBrains WebStorm

Open in Polypane

Add Polypane as a browser and launch it with your dev scripts

Refresh existing tabs

Polypane automatically updates with changes made in WebStorm.

Remote Debugging

Inspect and edit live pages directly in WebStorm.

Setup instructions

Check out docs for instrunctions on how to configure WebStorm to work with Polypane.

