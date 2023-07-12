Container queries in the Polypane Elements panel, color pickers now show contrast lines, the ability to force pseudo states like hover or focus on elements, a new @​layer tree overview, new devices and better handling of forms and URLs across panes.

A fully featured browser in the browse panel, performance improvements across the board, search support, updates to the Elements Panel and Chromium 116.

Report issues to Toybox directly from inside Polypane See all integrations

Capture screenshots Capture screenshots inside Polypane and send them to Toybox with all data. Collaborate with your team Add notes and comments to your page together with your team.

Get Toybox Systems Setup instructions How to use Toybox Systems in Polypane. Step 1: Open the integrations popover in Polypane The Integrations popover is visible above each Pane in Polypane by clicking the icon. Click it open and select the "Toybox Systems" tab if it's not already selected.

Step 2: get your Personal API Key Get your personal API key in the Toybox systems Account setting page (https://app.toyboxsystems.com/settings) under the API Key tab.

Step 3: Fill in your details Fill in your username and API key. While the API key field is focused the text will be readable, and the key will be hidden when unfocused.

Step 4: Activate Toybox Systems Click the "active" checkbox in the integrations to turn Toybox Systems on for this pane. The Toybox Systems UI will load in the pane, showing the currently active notes for this page and the toolbar that lets you create notes by highlighting an area or selecting an element on the page.

Step 5: Leave a comment with Toybox Systems! Use Toybox to add a comment to the page. This will be visible to all your team members, and you can read their replies directly in Polypane too! When you're done, you can open the Integrations popover and uncheck the Active checkbox to deactivate Toybox Systems.