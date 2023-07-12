Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free
Tumult Hype

Preview your Tumult Hype designs inside Polypane

See all integrations

Automatic panes

Click the preview in Polypane button in Hype to automatically create panes in Polypane from your viewport sizes.

Refresh existing tabs

Click the preview button again and Polypane focuses and reloads your existing tab, even if you've made changes to that tab.

Get Tumult Hype

Setup instructions

How to use Tumult Hype with Polypane.

Step 1: Click the preview button in Hype.

If your preview button doesn't yet show Polypane, click the down arrow and select Polypane from the list. This will set Polypane as your default preview browser and open Polypane.

The Hype application with the preview button highlighted

Step 2: Polypane shows your project in all your layouts.

The layouts you configured in Tumult Hype are now opened as panes in Polypane, so you can test all layouts in one overview.

You can edit these panes how you like (add rulers, debug tools, or even add and removes panes), and the next time you preview from Hype, Polypane will reload the pages but keep the edits you made to the panes.

Polypane showing the panes imported from Hype

Back to integrations overview

Build your next project with Polypane

  • Use all features on all plans
  • On Mac, Window and Linux
  • 14-day free trial – no credit card needed
Try for free
Polypane screenshot