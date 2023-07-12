Skip to contentSkip to footer

Tumult Whisk

Preview your Tumult Whisk projects inside Polypane

Open in Polypane

Click the preview in Polypane button in Whisk to automatically open your project in Polypane

Refresh existing tabs

Polypane automatically reloads when you save your project.

Setup instructions

How to use Tumult Whisk with Polypane.

Step 1: Click the preview button in whisk.

If your preview button doesn't yet show Polypane, click the down arrow and select Polypane from the list. This will set Polypane as your default preview browser and open Polypane.

The Whisk application with the preview button highlighted

Step 2: Polypane shows your project in your configured pane sizes.

Polypane shows you the project at different screen sizes so you can check them all in one overview.

You can edit these panes how you like (add rulers, debug tools, or even add and removes panes), and the next time you preview from Whisk, Polypane will reload the pages but keep the edits you made to the panes.

Polypane showing the panes imported from Whisk

