Adaptive design refers to the practice of creating different sites that are adapted to a specific platform. The most well-known examples are mobile sites that are usually located at m.example.com. With adaptive design, you reduce the complexity of each site, but you are left maintaining multiple sites. Users visiting one of the site rather than the other could also be left with a bad experience.
What is Adaptive design?
From the Responsive Design Glossary
The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.Get an overview of all responsive design terms
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed