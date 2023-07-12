What is Fluid typography?

With fluid typography, you use viewport units for your font sizes, either alone or as part of a calc() value. This will let your font size grow along with the size of the screen, keeping the two in balance.

Because fluid typography sizes with the viewport, it's common to use a minimum and a maximum size to prevent text becoming too small or too large. There are various techniques for this, the easiest is to use media queries: up to a certain width, the size is fixed, after that, the size is either in vw , or in a calc() , for example, calc(1rem + 0.25vw) , and at a certain viewport width, you define the maximum font size.