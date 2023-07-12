Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

What is I18n (Internationalization)?

From the Responsive Design Glossary

I18n is short for "internationalization" and refers to the practice of translating your site or app in multiple languages, making it available for international audiences.

The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.

Get an overview of all responsive design terms

Build your next project with Polypane

  • Use all features on all plans
  • On Mac, Window and Linux
  • 14-day free trial – no credit card needed
Try for free
Polypane screenshot