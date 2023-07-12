I18n is short for "internationalization" and refers to the practice of translating your site or app in multiple languages, making it available for international audiences.
What is I18n (Internationalization)?
From the Responsive Design Glossary
The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.Get an overview of all responsive design terms
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed