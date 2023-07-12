L10n is short for "localization". This is slightly different from I18n. Where I18n only refers to translating, localization also means changing the content to make it fit a certain locale (country or area). Examples of this are webshops changing the currency to the local currency or sites changing the way phone numbers and values are formatted.
What is L10n (Localization)?
