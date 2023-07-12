What is a Media query?

With a media query you can define CSS that is only applied when your media query is applicable, like when your screen is at least 500px wide:
@media (min-width: 500px) {
...
}
This lets you write CSS that only makes sense when your page is a certain (minimum) width or height. For example to move from one column to two columns of text. When using media query values, it's best to use
min-width exclusively and work mobile first.
You can test for many values in a media query, such as test for dark mode with
@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) and target the styling when the page is printed with
@media print.
Want to learn more?
Our complete guide to CSS Media Queries will tell you everything there is to know about CSS Media Queries.