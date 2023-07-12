PWA is short for "Progressive Web App", a term for web applications that use the modern capabilities of (mobile) browsers, like offline availability and the ability to add themselves to a home screen like a regular app. They are often given as a more lightweight alternative to "real" apps.
What is a PWA (Progressive Web App)?
From the Responsive Design Glossary
The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.Get an overview of all responsive design terms
