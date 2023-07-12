Skip to contentSkip to footer

Brand kit

Brand guidelines Homepage

Changelog

Full Changelog
Try for free

What is a PWA (Progressive Web App)?

From the Responsive Design Glossary

PWA is short for "Progressive Web App", a term for web applications that use the modern capabilities of (mobile) browsers, like offline availability and the ability to add themselves to a home screen like a regular app. They are often given as a more lightweight alternative to "real" apps.

The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.

Get an overview of all responsive design terms

Build your next project with Polypane

  • Use all features on all plans
  • On Mac, Window and Linux
  • 14-day free trial – no credit card needed
Try for free
Polypane screenshot