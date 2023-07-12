What is Responsive design?

Responsive design in general refers to the practice of making a web page that responds to a browser's viewport and other settings. Usually this is the size of the screen people are using, but it can also include their preference for a dark mode, or the fact that they use a touch device and not a mouse (in which case larger buttons are easier to hit). With responsive design, the goal is to make the website look good and work well regardless of the device people are using to access the site.