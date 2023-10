Viewport units are values you can use in your CSS to size elements. 1 viewport unit is equivalent to 1% of a viewport dimension. There are four viewport units that you can use in your CSS: vw , vh , vmin and vmax .

1vw is 1% of the width of the viewport.

is 1% of the width of the viewport. 1vh is 1% of the height of the viewport.

is 1% of the height of the viewport. 1vmin is 1% of whichever is smaller, the width or the height of the viewport.

is 1% of whichever is smaller, the width or the height of the viewport. 1vmax is 1% of whichever is larger, the width or the height of the viewport.