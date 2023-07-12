Skip to contentSkip to footer

What is a Viewport?

From the Responsive Design Glossary

The viewport is the size of the part of your site that's visible in the browser.

The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.

