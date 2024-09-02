If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

Polypane 21.1 adds scroll syncing to all scrollable areas as well as various improvements and fixes.

What's Polypane? Polypane is the web browser for ambitious web developers. It's a stand-alone browser that shows sites in multiple fully synced panes and helps you make your site more responsive, more accessible and faster.

Scroll syncing for all scrollable areas

Polypane always synced the main vertical scroll position of a page (the browser-optimized scrollingElement ).

We now also sync the scroll position of any scrollable element on the page, as well as the horizontal scroll position.

I always make a beautiful test page to build and test new features, so here's a video of that very page syncing the horizontal scroll position, and the scroll position (both directions) inside a scrollable area:

Of course, it also works really well in Polypane Portal:

We have mostly small convenience changes that make your life a little easier.

Loading error messages in the browse panel

We added loading error messages to Polypane 20 and now we've also enabled them for the browse panel.

Still no game though, sorry.

When you have a single pane visible (or are using the focus or full layout), opening the devtools panel now automatically starts the devtools for that pane so you no longer have to manually select the single pane from the dropdown.

Discord preview improvements

Discord completely strips out HTML-like parts from an og:title , in contrast to other social media platforms that encode it.

That means that if you have a title like "Do you know about < input type="number" > ?" it will show up as "Do you know about ?" in Discord.

The meta panel now also strip out those parts so it closely matches what Discord shows.

Subgrid badge

The elements panel now shows differentiates between regular grid and subgrid elements and shows a separate badge for subgrid elements.

