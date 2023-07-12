Documentation
Experimental Chromium features
Polypane is a browser for developers, so it comes with some experimental Chromium features turned on by default. This means you can use Polypane to try out upcoming features before they make their way into regular browsers!
Enabled features
Prefers-reduced-data
Prefers reduced data is a new media query that lets visitors signal they want to preserve data. You can emulate it in Polypane by going to the emulation section above a pane and toggling "prefers-reduced-data" to "reduce".
We wrote an article about what you can do with prefers-reduced-data, read that here: Creating websites with prefers-reduced-data.
Selectmenu
The
<selectmenu> element is an experiment to provide a more customizable
select element, with a stylable interface and options.
Spelling and grammar pseudo selectors
Use
::spelling-error and
::grammar-error to style text that the browser has flagged as containing spelling or grammar errors. Not all CSS properties are available for these styles.
Custom Highlight API
Use
:highlight() and the
CSS.highlights JS API to highlight arbitrary parts of a websites content.
CSS Scopes
The
@scope at-rule lets you scope styling between two selectors, making in so the CSS inside it is only applied to a part of the page and not the entire page.
CSS Anchor Positioning
With anchor positioning you can define the fallback rules to where popovers should open in relation to their anchor element.
CSS System Accent Color
use the systems accent color on your site.
CSS Exponential Functions
Use exponential functions in your CSS calculations.
