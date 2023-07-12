The "Meta" tab in the Info panel shows the metadata of a page as well as social card previews. Get a quick overview of the way your site is interpreted by bots and shown in rich snippets.

Site meta information

Polypane highlights some of the more important meta information like title, favicon, viewport declaration, canonical url, description and charset, and divides the rest up in different lists: Open graph tags, Twitter tags, Oembed info, Other meta tags, Resource hints, Link tags and Icons.

For all meta tags you can copy a fully formed HTML string using the "copy" icon that appears when you hover over them. Polypane will fill in reasonable defaults for missing values.

Warnings

Polypane will give you recommendations for your title and description, warn you of invalid values, missing but recommended values, and highlight any duplicate meta tags.

If the site metadata is too long, the overflow is highlighted in red.

Mobile friendly check

This check follows the guidelines provided by Google and Bing in determining if a page is mobile friendly:

Has a viewport meta tag.

Has width=device-width in the meta tag.

in the meta tag. At least 60% of the text on the page is larger than 12px.

There are no overlapping tap targets within an area of 48 by 48 pixels.

Issues show a button that turns on the appropriate debug tool. This way finding the elements you need to fix takes just a single click.

Rich snippets/social card previews

Polypane automatically generates previews for the following:

Twitter

Facebook

Slack

Google search result

Linkedin

Discord

Telegram

Bluesky

Mastodon

All of them in both Dark and Light mode. These previews match the actual way they are displayed on each of these sites, using the available data in the same way each social media site does.

They are both pixel perfect and character perfect, meaning that the text that fits in them will render the same, so you can be 100% sure that your meta previews look the same on the live social media site and in Polypane.

Robots.txt

When your site has a robots.txt, Polypane downloads and parses it, then checks if the current URL is blocked by any of the defined User-agent s, and if you use declarations known to not be supported by any of the specified User-agent s, or when you have duplicates in your list.

Polypane only parses robots.txt files that send the appropriate content type.

Humans.txt

When your site has a humans.txt, Polypane downloads and shows that in the Meta panel.

Security.txt

When your site has a security.txt, Polypane downloads and shows that in the Meta panel. We check both the correct /.well_known/security.txt location as well as the /security.txt fallback location.

Ads.txt

When your site has a ads.txt ("Authorized Digital Sellers", lists the places where people can buy ads on this website), Polypane downloads and shows that in the Meta panel. Find out more at iab tech labs.

WebFinger

The WebFinger protocol is a way to give more information about the people or entities related to a webpage or web site. It's a json file that, for a personal site, could contain links to for example social media accounts to prove those accounts are really you.

Polypane's implemention sends along the current page as resource. You can find out more over at webfinger.net.

Webmanifest

When your site has a web app manifest file we'll parse and display its contents so you can check if they are as you expect them. If you added a theme color it is displayed in the general overview as well.

Structured data

When found, the meta panel displays JSON-LD, Microdata and RDF structured data. The data is sorted by type and richly displayed where possible, meaning we automatically detect links, images and arrays and display them accordingly. When an image fails to load a warning is shown, so you can see at a glance if there's any issues you need to remedy.