Clever Polypane Debugging Features I'm Loving by Ryan Trimble

Over on CSS Tricks, Ryan Trimble recently wrote about a feature in Polypane that he just discovered: the different overlays that the Outline panel can show. He writes:

"I’m working on a refresh of my personal website, what I’m calling the HD remaster. Well, I wouldn’t call it a “full” redesign. I’m just cleaning things up, and Polypane is coming in clutch."

During his HD Remaster, Ryan made extensive use of the various panels in Polypane, like the Meta panel and Outline panel.

Both of these give you deep insights into the structure of your pages in a way that's otherwise hard to get. Ryan then found the Focus over overlay that visually shows the focus order of elements on the page. He writes:

"These types of seemingly small, but useful features are abundant throughout Polypane."

Thanks for sharing this Ryan, we can only agree! Check out the full article here: Clever Polypane Debugging Features I’m Loving.