CSS breakpoints used by popular CSS frameworks

When using a CSS framework it often doesn't matter what devices people use. These frameworks come with their own set of CSS breakpoints with components that work well with those breakpoints.
Instead of configuring Polypane to show devices, you can configure it to show the breakpoints supported by the frameworks.
Polypane comes with workspace presets for Bootstrap v5, Materialize, Bulma and Tailwind CSS. Adding other ones is as easy as downloading and importing a workspace file.
Breakpoints for each CSS Framework
If you're using Polypane, You can create panes from the exact breakpoints and get the complete overview in a single browser, something that no other browser can do. Which breakpoints are used by each CSS framework? Find the lists below.
Bootstrap v5
- --
- sm576px
- md768px
- lg992px
- xl1200px
- xxl1400px
|Name
|Description
|Minimum width
|--
|X-Small
|none
|sm
|Small
|576px
|md
|Medium
|768px
|lg
|Large
|992px
|xl
|Extra large
|1200px
|xxl
|Extra extra large
|1400px
Find more information in the Bootstrap v5 documentation
Bulma
- mobile
- tablet769px
- desktop1024px
- widescreen1216px
- fullhd1408px
|Name
|Minimum width
|mobile
|none
|tablet
|769px
|desktop
|1024px
|widescreen
|1216px
|fullhd
|1408px
Find more information in the Bulma documentation
- below sm
- sm480px
- md768px
- lg992px
- xl1280px
- 2xl1472px
|Name
|Minimum width
|below sm
|none
|sm
|30em
|md
|48em
|lg
|62em
|xl
|80em
|2xl
|96em
Find more information in the Chakra UI documentation
Foundation
- Small
- Medium640px
- Large1024px
- Xlarge1200px
- Xxlarge1440px
|Name
|Minimum width
|Small
|none
|Medium
|640px
|Large
|1024px
|Xlarge (optional)
|1200px
|Xxlarge (optional)
|1440px
Find more information in the Foundation documentation
Halfmoon
- sm540px
- md720px
- lg960px
- xl1140px
|Name
|Minimum width
|sm
|540px
|md
|720px
|lg
|960px
|xl
|1140px
Find more information in the Halfmoon documentation
Ionic
- xs
- sm576px
- md768px
- lg992px
- xl1200px
|Name
|Minimum width
|xs
|none
|sm
|576px
|md
|768px
|lg
|992px
|xl
|1200px
Find more information in the Ionic documentation
Mantine
- xs500px
- sm800px
- md1000px
- lg1200px
- xl1400px
|Name
|Minimum width
|xs
|500px
|sm
|800px
|md
|1000px
|lg
|1200px
|xl
|1400px
Find more information in the Mantine documentation
Material UI
- xs
- sm600px
- md960px
- lg1280px
- xl1920px
|Name
|Minimum width
|xs
|none
|sm
|600px
|md
|960px
|lg
|1280px
|xl
|1920px
Find more information in the Material UI documentation
Materialize
- s
- m600px
- l992px
- xl1200px
|Name
|Minimum width
|s
|none
|m
|600px
|l
|992px
|xl
|1200px
Find more information in the Materialize documentation
Open Props
- xxs
- xs360px
- sm480px
- md768px
- lg1024px
- xl1400px
- xxl1920px
|Name
|Minimum width
|xxs
|240px
|xs
|360px
|sm
|480px
|md
|768px
|lg
|1024px
|xl
|1400px
|xxl
|1920px
Find more information in the Open Props documentation
Semantic UI
- mobile
- tablet768px
- small monitor992px
- large monitor1200px
|Name
|Minimum width
|mobile
|none
|tablet
|768px
|small monitor
|992px
|large monitor
|1200px
Find more information in the Semantic UI documentation
Skeleton
- Mobile440px
- Phablet550px
- Tablet750px
- Desktop1000px
- Desktop HD1200px
|Name
|Minimum width
|Mobile
|440px
|Phablet
|550px
|Tablet
|750px
|Desktop
|1000px
|Desktop HD
|1200px
Find more information in the Skeleton documentation
Tailwind CSS (3.0)
- sm640px
- md768px
- lg1024px
- xl1280px
- 2xl1536px
|Name
|Minimum width
|sm
|640px
|md
|768px
|lg
|1024px
|xl
|1280px
|2xl
|1536px
Find more information in the Tailwind CSS documentation
UIKit
- s640px
- m960px
- l1200px
- xl1600px
|Name
|Minimum width
|s
|640px
|m
|960px
|l
|1200px
|xl
|1600px
Find more information in the UIKit documentation
Webflow
- Mobile portrait and below478px
- Mobile landscape and below767px
- Tablet and below991px
- Desktop (base)1024px
- 1280px and above1280px
- 1280px and above1440px
- 1280px and above1920px
|Name
|Minimum width
|Mobile portrait and below
|478px
|Mobile landscape and below
|767px
|Tablet and below
|991px
|Desktop (base)
|1024px
|1280px and above
|1280px
|1280px and above
|1440px
|1280px and above
|1920px
Find more information in the Webflow documentation
