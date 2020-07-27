Polypane ❤ Tumult Hype. New integration

Tumult Hype lets you create beautiful, responsive HTML5 animations and web content.

When you preview your design by clicking the 'preview' button in Hype and selecting Polypane, it will automatically open the viewports you've specified in Hype so you get the full overview with just a single click. If you click the preview button again Polypane focuses and reloads your existing tab, even if you've made changes to that tab. This is the ideal way to test your Tumult Hype creations on multiple screen sizes.

Check out the video for a quick walkthrough:

Tumult Hype is available on macOS from tumult.com and the Mac App Store.

If you're interested in integrating your own tool with Polypane like this, contact us!