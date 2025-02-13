Polypane 23.1

If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

The elements panel now shows which elements have event listeners, the screenshot editor has a whole range of new shortcuts to make it even easier to use and we've made improvements to the JSON viewer.

Elements panel

The elements panel now shows which elements have event listeners. The DOM tree view has an event/events badge for elements that have one or more event listeners attached.

If an element has event listeners it gets a new event listener tab that shows all the events that are attached to that element along with additional information about the event.

Screenshot editor

Shortcuts!

All features in the screenshot editor now have a keyboard shortcut so you can very quickly annotate a screenshot and then export it. The shortcuts are the same as Flameshot (where possible), which a lot of our users have been asking for.

For example, to use the Text tool, press T to add text. To use the new Marker tool, press M and then click and drag to draw a marker. All tools have a similar one-letter shortcut.

Special thanks to Rik for adding new functionality to Pintura that let us add these shortcuts as well as the new tooltips that show the shortcuts.

When you're done, press ⌘ S to save the screenshot or ⌘ C to copy it to the clipboard.

New Marker tool

The new Marker tool lets you draw a highlight across parts of the screenshot. It's great for pointing out specific text that needs to be changed or for highlighting a specific area of the screenshot.

JSON viewer

We've made small tweaks to the UI of the json viewer to provide a little more context, like showing the index of array items and preserving the ordering of the original JSON.

Additionally, we've made performance improvements when it comes to large JSON files, so you can now view even larger JSON files in Polypane. For best results, we recommend using the JSON viewer in the Browse panel.

Focus-visible debug tool

We previously added a debug tool to turn on the :focus styles of all elements on the page. We've now added a second tool that also turns on the :focus-visible styles. This is a great way to see if your site is broadly accessible to keyboard users.

Keyboard interaction improvements

Thanks to some wonderful feedback by A11y expert Ian, we've made improvements to the keyboard operability of Polypane. We've fixed a number of issues where keyboard navigation was not working as expected and improved the patterns there, and made sure that all parts of Polypane can be navigated using the keyboard.

Portal now uses Bonjour domain name

Rather than using the IP address, Portal now uses the Bonjour/mDNS domain name to connect to other devices. This makes it easier to connect to other devices on your network.

The way this works is that Bonjour takes your device's name (for example, "Kilians-macbook") and makes it available in your network on a .local TLD. Any device can then connect to Kilians-macbook.local:6820 . Remembering and typing in that address is a lot easier than remembering and typing in an IP address.

Notable fixes

Sessions work right after creation

There was an issue where panes with a newly added session weren't correctly registered and as such media emulation and the context menu didn't work for them. That's now fixed.

Scroll position is retained on reload

We retain the scroll position after reloading again, useful if you're working on something near the bottom of a page!

Scroll position works again in share URLs

The scroll position is now again correctly applied when using Polypane Links from the share panel.

