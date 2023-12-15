Polypane portal is available for all localhost URLs you open in Polypane, and allows you to share that localhost with other browsers on your device, devices in your network or even on a public URL accessible from anywhere.

Synced actions

When you open a portal, all actions you do in Polypane will be mirrored in every connected browser in real-time. This includes:

Scrolling

Clicking

Form filling

Element panel changes

Node highlights

Layout debugging

Live reloading

CSS and HTML editing

When using Polypane Portal, you can test and inspect across multiple browser engines and across devices directly from inside Polypane and see changes you make in all in real-time. This means you only have to test things once to test them in all browsers at the same time.

Additionally, you can use Polypane's link sharing to share the current URL with others, and they will be able to open the same page in their own browser. This is especially useful when you're working on a page and want to show it to others without having to publish it first, or when you want to go through some suggested style changes and have them see the changes in their own browser in real-time.

Opening a portal

When showing a localhost URL in Polypane, you can open a portal by hovering over the address bar to show the Portal icon:

Click it to open the Portal settings. You can then choose to open the portal on your local network, or on a public URL.

When a portal is active, the icon will be colored blue and will stay visible:

Network portal

When opening a portal on your local network, Polypane will start a new server on port 6820. The portal settings will show you the URL you can use to access the portal from other devices on your network, a button to copy it and a button to show the QR code for the portal. The QR code will open the share panel.

This URL will be available to all devices on your shared network (like your phone, tablet or other computers) and will show the same page as you're currently viewing in Polypane.

The URL will automatically be updated to include the current path and query parameters, so you can easily share the current page with others.

Public portal

When switching to a public portal, Polypane will generate a random URL that you can share with anyone. This URL will be available for as long as you keep the portal open, or until you close Polypane.

The URL will be available on a subdomain of polypane.link and visible to anyone, anywhere, and will show the same page as you're currently viewing in Polypane.

The public URL will be shown in the portal settings, and you can copy it to your clipboard or show the QR code for the portal. The QR code will open the share panel.

Troubleshooting

Polypane Portal requires Polypane to allow opening up a port on your current device. If you're having trouble opening a portal, make sure that Polypane is allowed to open ports in your firewall settings.

When you first try to launch a portal, your operating system might show a dialog asking if you want to allow Polypane to open a port. Make sure to allow this, otherwise Polypane will not be able to open a portal.

Public URL

The Public URL is great for quick sharing but do not rely on it for long-term sharing.

The public URL is randomly generated and is only available for as long as you keep the Portal active, or until you close Polypane. In addition, we will close public URLs after a period of time to prevent abuse.