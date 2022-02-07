Polypane is now part of the GitHub Education Intro to Web Dev pack

If you want to be kept up to date with new articles, CSS resources and tools, join our newsletter.

We are proud to announce that Polypane is now part of GitHub Education Intro to Web Dev.

The response to Polypane being part of the Github Student Developer Pack has been phenomenal. Seeing Polypane be used across the world by students to develop their project is nothing short of amazing.

We are really thrilled to team up with GitHub to make Polypane accessible to even more students just starting out on their journey to become web developers and designers and we think Polypane will be a great help as they learn to make websites and web applications that work everywhere and for everyone.

The Intro To Web Dev

Everything you need to build your next website. Learn how to design and build your own website as you learn the basics of web development. The Intro to Web Dev Experience gives students the tools to start you on a path, no matter how much experience or technical knowledge you currently have.

Polypane

Our mission at Polypane is to improve the workflow of designers and developers. We do that by offering a world-class development browser that includes the tools you need to develop, debug and test websites and web apps. Polypane nudges you in the right direction and makes things that are difficult to find out normally easily discoverable with a single click. Questions like 'does my site work on all mobile devices?' 'Are all my meta tags correct?' 'Is my design actually accessible?' are easily answered with Polypane.

More information about the GitHub Education Intro To Web Dev Experience: GitHub Education Intro to Web Dev.