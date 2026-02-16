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Snippet StoreFind CSS and JS snippets and create your own collection to use in Polypane.

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Collections

7

AccessibilityData ExtractionHTMLWCAG

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

Assistive technology

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

AccessibilityColorLinks

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

HTML

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

AccessibilityFocus

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

AccessibilityForms

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

AccessibilityContent

Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com

By Ian Lloyd

Snippets

29
js

HTML

Click on any part of a web page, get the basic HTML with all the bloaty crap removed!

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityContent

Redacts all parts of a page that will be hidden to AT users.

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityContent

Finds links that open in new window with warning.

By Ian Lloyd

js

Design systems

Identify which elements use your design system classes

By Stuart Robson

js

HTMLData Extraction

Extrapolates table data and spews it into the console for easy copy/paste.

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityForms

Finds grouped fields (radios, checkboxes etc) and reveals how the accessible name for the group is derived.

By Ian Lloyd

js

CSS

Displays all inline CSS styles in the document head and style blocks in the page

By Stuart Robson

js

CSS

Scans the entire page for HTML elements that have inline ⁠style attributes and displays a comprehensive report.

By Stuart Robson

js

HTML

Isolate any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).

By Ian Lloyd

js

JavaScript

Toggles between the js and no-js classes on the HTML element.

By Stuart Robson

css

AccessibilityLanguage

Show all areas with a set language

By Polypane

js

Assistive technology

Keeps track of changes to any live region (visible and hidden).

By Ian Lloyd

js

HTML

Provides a quick and easy way to look up HTML references on WhatWG and MDN reference, then copy the URL as markdown/HTML More details about 'Look up HTML Reference'

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityWCAG

A simple lookup tool that lets you search WCAG SCs by their name or number. Also provides filtering options. Copy the SC as a link in various formats.

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityFocus

Displays warning message when focus on page is lost, even when it is not visible obvious.

By Ian Lloyd

js

Assistive technology

Finds all landmarks, headings, links and form controls on a page and lets you navigate to them.

By Ian Lloyd

js

HTML

Duplicate any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).

By Ian Lloyd

js

HTML

Delete any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityColorLinks

Reveals all links that lack underlines that also have low contrast with adjacent text.

By Ian Lloyd

css

DebuggingLinks

By Polypane

js

AccessibilityColorLinks

Finds all background and foreground colors used on a page and displays them as swatches.

By Ian Lloyd

css

HTMLAccessibility

A CSS snippet that uses selectors to find bad markup, displaying ugly pink error messages in comic sans serif wherever you write bad HTML.

By Heydon Pickering

js

HTML

Collect references to multiple page elements (outputs in several formats).

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityForms

Lets you pick autocomplete values for fields that lack them with easier-to-understand categories.

By Ian Lloyd

js

Network

Lists all external CSS and JavaScript files loaded from external domains

By Stuart Robson

js

CSSFun

A Super FX2-powered snippet

By Cory Birdsong

js

AccessibilityContent

Reveals text that has been set as visually hidden.

By Ian Lloyd

js

AccessibilityFocus

Provides information about any element as you tab through.

By Ian Lloyd

js

HTML

Get XPATH and formatted HTML source of any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).

By Ian Lloyd