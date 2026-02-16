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Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Accessibility Diagnostics from a11y-tools.com
Snippets29
Click on any part of a web page, get the basic HTML with all the bloaty crap removed!
Redacts all parts of a page that will be hidden to AT users.
Finds links that open in new window with warning.
Identify which elements use your design system classes
Extrapolates table data and spews it into the console for easy copy/paste.
Finds grouped fields (radios, checkboxes etc) and reveals how the accessible name for the group is derived.
Displays all inline CSS styles in the document head and style blocks in the page
Scans the entire page for HTML elements that have inline style attributes and displays a comprehensive report.
Isolate any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).
Toggles between the js and no-js classes on the HTML element.
Show all areas with a set language
Keeps track of changes to any live region (visible and hidden).
Provides a quick and easy way to look up HTML references on WhatWG and MDN reference, then copy the URL as markdown/HTML More details about 'Look up HTML Reference'
A simple lookup tool that lets you search WCAG SCs by their name or number. Also provides filtering options. Copy the SC as a link in various formats.
Displays warning message when focus on page is lost, even when it is not visible obvious.
Finds all landmarks, headings, links and form controls on a page and lets you navigate to them.
Duplicate any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).
Delete any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).
Reveals all links that lack underlines that also have low contrast with adjacent text.
Finds all background and foreground colors used on a page and displays them as swatches.
A CSS snippet that uses selectors to find bad markup, displaying ugly pink error messages in comic sans serif wherever you write bad HTML.
Collect references to multiple page elements (outputs in several formats).
Lets you pick autocomplete values for fields that lack them with easier-to-understand categories.
Lists all external CSS and JavaScript files loaded from external domains
A Super FX2-powered snippet
Reveals text that has been set as visually hidden.
Provides information about any element as you tab through.
Get XPATH and formatted HTML source of any part of the page with a single click (also keyboard-operable).