Polypane on the JS Party Podcast

I joined the folks at Changelog to talk about all things Polypane and had a great time chatting about everything from the business side of things to nitty gritty details of new features I was working on. Listen to it below!

Polypane purveyor Kilian Valkhof joins Nick & Jerod to tell us all about his efforts building a web browser just for web development. We cover it all: from the business concerns, to the technical details, to his excellent choice not to use TypeScript! We even sneak in a feature request that already made its way into this excellent dev tool for ambitious web developers.

JS Party 327: Polypane-demonium – Listen on Changelog.com

Thanks Nick and Jerod for having me on, and thanks Jerod for the feature request that made it into Polypane!