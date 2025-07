Last week I joined Miriam Suzanne and James Stuckey Weber on the Winging It Live stream to talk about tools for developers, and Polypane in particular.

We had a great time discussing the challenges of developing tools for developers, compared notes on contrast checkers and how it's a pain to work on things you don't get to use yourself, like tools in Polypane not working on Polypane, or writing specs.

There might have been a rant or two as well.

Thanks James and Miriam for having me on!