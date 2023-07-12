Hey [manager],

I've been trying out this game-changing devtool and I'd like to request a license for it. It's called Polypane and here's why it would be beneficial for us:

It's a desktop browser based on Chrome but made for developers.

It lets you test multiple screen sizes simultaneously, saving time and effort.

It offers dozens of in-app accessibility checks and suggestions, helping us build high-quality and accessible sites.

Even better, the Polypane team is responsive to feedback and releases new versions each month.

A subscription only costs $108 per year, and it has already saved me at least an hour in the two-week trial. I'm confident this will be a great investment.

Their online calculator lets you estimate how quickly you'd break even. Let me know if you need any info from me. If more team members join, we can get a discounted team plan.

To set up a subscription for me, visit https://polypane.app/pricing/, finance can be listed as the billing email. I can also do it - with your approval, of course!

If you have any questions, let me know! I'd be happy to walk you through the app. Otherwise, I'd love to get a subscription as soon as possible.

Thanks!

[Your name]