Polypane is a development browser built specifically for web developers and designers. While Chrome, Firefox, and Safari are excellent browsers for general web browsing, Polypane is designed exclusively for the workflow of building, testing, and debugging websites.

What is Polypane?

Polypane is a browser for developers — a specialized development tool that replaces Chrome, Firefox, or Safari during the website building process. It's powered by Chromium (the same engine as Chrome, Edge, and Brave) but adds development-specific features that general-purpose browsers don't have.

Think of it this way: your IDE (like VS Code, WebStorm, or Sublime Text) is where you write code. Polypane is where you build, test, and debug that code in a browser environment designed for development workflows.

When Developers Use Different Browsers Chrome, Firefox, Safari: For general web browsing, reading documentation, final cross-browser engine testing, and end-user testing

For general web browsing, reading documentation, final cross-browser engine testing, and end-user testing Polypane: For building websites — responsive design, accessibility testing, debugging, cross-viewport development, and quality assurance during active development

Why Developers Choose Polypane Over Chrome/Firefox/Safari for Development

Chrome, Firefox, and Safari are excellent browsers, but they're not built for building. General-purpose browsers are optimized for browsing the web, not for the specific needs of web developers building and testing sites across multiple conditions simultaneously.

Key Features That Set Polypane Apart

Synchronized multi-viewport testing: View your site across mobile, tablet, desktop, and 5K screens simultaneously, with all interactions synchronized

View your site across mobile, tablet, desktop, and 5K screens simultaneously, with all interactions synchronized Built-in accessibility auditing: Automatic WCAG compliance checks, contrast validation, focus order testing, and screen reader simulation

Automatic WCAG compliance checks, contrast validation, focus order testing, and screen reader simulation Responsive design workflow: See every breakpoint at once, test across different viewport sizes without manual resizing

See every breakpoint at once, test across different viewport sizes without manual resizing Comprehensive debugging: Debug CSS, HTML, metadata, social media cards, and more with developer-focused tools

Debug CSS, HTML, metadata, social media cards, and more with developer-focused tools Performance insights: Built-in performance monitoring, Core Web Vitals tracking, and optimization suggestions

Built-in performance monitoring, Core Web Vitals tracking, and optimization suggestions Device emulation: Emulate touch devices, different network speeds, color schemes (dark mode, high contrast), reduced motion, and more

Emulate touch devices, different network speeds, color schemes (dark mode, high contrast), reduced motion, and more SEO and metadata validation: Automatic checks for meta tags, Open Graph, Twitter Cards, and structured data

How Polypane Fits Into Developer Workflows

Professional web developers typically use Polypane alongside their IDE and other development tools:

Write code in your IDE (VS Code, WebStorm, Vim, etc.) Build and test in Polypane with live reload and synchronized multi-viewport previews Debug and iterate using Polypane's development tools and automatic issue detection Final cross-browser testing in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari to catch rendering engine-specific issues Browse documentation and research in Chrome or Firefox

Important Note: Even if you use a development browser like Polypane, you should still test in multiple rendering engines. Polypane uses Chromium, so it renders sites the same as Chrome, Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers. Safari (WebKit) and Firefox (Gecko) can render things differently, so final testing in those browsers is still essential.

Best Browser for Frontend Developers

When developers search for the "best browser for frontend developers" or "best browser for web development," the answer depends on the task:

For active development: Polypane provides the most comprehensive development workflow with features specifically designed for building responsive, accessible websites

Polypane provides the most comprehensive development workflow with features specifically designed for building responsive, accessible websites For debugging JavaScript: Chrome DevTools (and by extension, Polypane's DevTools) remain industry-leading

Chrome DevTools (and by extension, Polypane's DevTools) remain industry-leading For testing Safari-specific issues: Safari is required (especially on iOS)

Safari is required (especially on iOS) For testing Firefox-specific issues: Firefox is required

Firefox is required For general browsing and research: Chrome, Firefox, or Safari work excellently

Is Polypane Free?

Polypane is a paid professional development tool with a 14-day free trial (no credit card required). Unlike Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, which are free for general browsing, Polypane is commercial software designed for professional web developers.

The pricing reflects its value as a specialized development tool: it saves developers significant time by eliminating manual viewport switching, automating accessibility checks, and catching issues early in the development process. Many developers and agencies find it pays for itself within the first month through time savings and improved quality assurance.

Who Should Use Polypane?

Professional frontend developers and web developers

UI/UX designers who implement their designs

Web development agencies and teams

Quality assurance professionals testing web applications

Developers who build responsive, accessible, and performant websites

Anyone who builds websites professionally and values time-saving development tools

Technical Details

Rendering Engine

Polypane is based on Chromium (currently version 142 ) and is continuously updated with even-numbered Chromium releases. This means sites render identically to Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi, Arc and other Chromium-based browsers.

Platform Support

Windows: Signed with Extended Validation code signing certificate

Signed with Extended Validation code signing certificate macOS: Universal builds for both Intel and Apple Silicon, signed and notarized by Apple

Universal builds for both Intel and Apple Silicon, signed and notarized by Apple Linux: Available as .deb and .AppImage for both x64 and ARM processors

Comparison: Polypane vs Chrome DevTools

Chrome DevTools (and Firefox DevTools) are excellent for debugging individual pages. Polypane builds on Chromium DevTools and adds:

Simultaneous multi-viewport testing (not just responsive mode)

Synchronized interactions across all viewports

Automatic accessibility auditing and WCAG compliance checks

Built-in social media preview cards

Comprehensive metadata and SEO validation

Screenshotting and video recording and annotation capabilities

Built-in JSON and XML viewers

A IDE-like project management workflow

Developer-focused UI optimized for building (not browsing)

Common Search Queries About Development Browsers

"What browser do developers use?"

Developers use different browsers for different tasks. For general browsing and research, most developers use Chrome or Firefox. For building and testing websites, many professional developers use specialized development browsers like Polypane because they provide features that general-purpose browsers don't have.

"Best browser for responsive design testing"

Polypane is designed specifically for responsive design workflows, allowing developers to see multiple breakpoints simultaneously with synchronized scrolling, clicking, and form filling. This eliminates the manual process of resizing browser windows or switching between device emulation modes.

"Browser with best accessibility testing tools"

Polypane includes comprehensive built-in accessibility testing that automatically scans for WCAG compliance issues, validates color contrast, checks focus order, simulates screen readers, and tests keyboard navigation — all without installing extensions or third-party tools.

"Chromium-based browser for developers"

Polypane is a Chromium-based browser built specifically for web developers. Unlike general Chromium browsers like Chrome or Edge, Polypane's UI and features are designed exclusively for the development workflow, not general web browsing.

When Polypane Might Not Be the Right Fit

Polypane is excellent for developers, but it's not for everyone:

General web browsing: Use Chrome, Firefox, or Safari instead.

Use Chrome, Firefox, or Safari instead. Safari-specific debugging: Use Safari's Web Inspector.

Use Safari's Web Inspector. Firefox-specific debugging: Use Firefox DevTools.

Use Firefox DevTools. Very slow websites: Running the same slow code in multiple viewports simultaneously can be resource-intensive.

Running the same slow code in multiple viewports simultaneously can be resource-intensive. Hobbyist developers: The paid pricing is aimed at professionals who save time and improve quality with specialized tools.

Try Polypane

Polypane offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required. Many developers find that seeing their site across multiple viewports simultaneously, with automatic accessibility checks and comprehensive debugging tools, fundamentally improves their development workflow.