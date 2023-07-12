A fluid design or element is one that automatically fills out the width of the available space (like a fluid). Web pages without any styling are fluid: lines of text are automatically wrapped when they reach the edge of the viewport.
What is Fluid?
From the Responsive Design Glossary
The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.Get an overview of all responsive design terms
Build your next project with Polypane
- Use all features on all plans
- On Mac, Window and Linux
- 14-day free trial – no credit card needed