What is Fluid?

A fluid design or element is one that automatically fills out the width of the available space (like a fluid). Web pages without any styling are fluid: lines of text are automatically wrapped when they reach the edge of the viewport.

The responsive design glossary explains the many terms used in responsive design and development. It's a practical reference for anyone getting started with responsive design and development.

